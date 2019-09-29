Reviewing First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ)’s and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s results

Since First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 1.21 7.32M 2.11 11.27 1st Source Corporation 45 1.30 8.97M 3.32 14.16

Table 1 demonstrates First Business Financial Services Inc. and 1st Source Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 1st Source Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Business Financial Services Inc. and 1st Source Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 31,215,351.81% 9% 0.8% 1st Source Corporation 19,792,586.05% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

First Business Financial Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. In other hand, 1st Source Corporation has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares and 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 1.3% are 1st Source Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than 1st Source Corporation

Summary

1st Source Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.