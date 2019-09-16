Reviewing First Bank (FRBA)’s and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.79 N/A 0.88 12.96 TowneBank 27 3.83 N/A 1.96 14.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Bank and TowneBank. TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Bank is presently more affordable than TowneBank, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

First Bank is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, TowneBank’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for First Bank and TowneBank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

TowneBank on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a -5.20% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Bank and TowneBank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 47.2%. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of First Bank’s shares. Competitively, 7.5% are TowneBank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while TowneBank has 17.49% stronger performance.

Summary

TowneBank beats First Bank on 10 of the 10 factors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.