Reviewing First Bank (FRBA)’s and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)’s results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.68 N/A 0.88 12.96 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.91 N/A 1.29 12.30

Table 1 highlights First Bank and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Bank’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of First Bank and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

First Bank’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.8% of First Bank shares and 73.3% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares. About 5.6% of First Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42%

For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has 20.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. beats First Bank.