Reviewing First Bank (FRBA)’s and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 0.00 14.21M 0.88 12.96 C&F Financial Corporation 50 0.00 3.22M 5.36 10.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. C&F Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Bank is trading at a higher P/E ratio than C&F Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 132,186,046.51% 9.1% 1% C&F Financial Corporation 6,497,175.14% 12% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.35 shows that First Bank is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. C&F Financial Corporation has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.7% of C&F Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.6% of First Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% C&F Financial Corporation 4.75% 1.61% 11.91% 8.17% -12.98% 2.05%

For the past year First Bank had bearish trend while C&F Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

C&F Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors First Bank.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.