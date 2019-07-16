Reviewing First BanCorp. (FBP)’s and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) are two firms in the Foreign Regional Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. 11 4.31 N/A 0.96 10.89 Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 11.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First BanCorp. and Banco Bradesco S.A. Banco Bradesco S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First BanCorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First BanCorp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Banco Bradesco S.A., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has First BanCorp. and Banco Bradesco S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 0.00% 6.4% 1% Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First BanCorp. and Banco Bradesco S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 21.26% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of First BanCorp. shares. Competitively, 0.02% are Banco Bradesco S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First BanCorp. -4.81% -8.38% -6.25% 10.18% 37.8% 22.09% Banco Bradesco S.A. -8.11% -7.55% -15.98% 7.04% 15.04% 0.59%

For the past year First BanCorp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Banco Bradesco S.A.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Banco Bradesco S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.