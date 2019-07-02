Reviewing First Bancorp (FBNC)’s and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)’s results

Since First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp 36 3.99 N/A 3.06 12.03 South State Corporation 69 4.15 N/A 4.94 14.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Bancorp and South State Corporation. South State Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Bancorp is currently more affordable than South State Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 0.00% 10.8% 1.4% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. In other hand, South State Corporation has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 82.2% of South State Corporation are owned by institutional investors. First Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of South State Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bancorp -2.28% 1.94% -3.82% -3.44% -7.86% 12.65% South State Corporation -2.76% 0.89% 8.06% 4.34% -17.49% 20.7%

For the past year First Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than South State Corporation.

Summary

South State Corporation beats First Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors.