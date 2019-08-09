Reviewing First Bancorp (FBNC)’s and Its Peers results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Bancorp has 67.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand First Bancorp has 2.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have First Bancorp and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 0.00% 11.80% 1.50% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Bancorp and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp N/A 37 11.95 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

First Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 24.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year First Bancorp was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Bancorp’s competitors are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

First Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Bancorp’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.