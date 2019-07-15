Reviewing First Bancorp (FBNC)’s and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s results

Both First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp 36 3.98 N/A 3.06 12.03 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.92 N/A 2.88 11.87

Table 1 highlights First Bancorp and BankUnited Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BankUnited Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Bancorp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. First Bancorp is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Bancorp and BankUnited Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 0.00% 10.8% 1.4% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BankUnited Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Bancorp and BankUnited Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 BankUnited Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BankUnited Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 22.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.1% of First Bancorp shares and 98% of BankUnited Inc. shares. First Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 0.6% are BankUnited Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bancorp -2.28% 1.94% -3.82% -3.44% -7.86% 12.65% BankUnited Inc. -4.57% -2.78% -4.55% -0.78% -16.63% 14.33%

For the past year First Bancorp was less bullish than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

First Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors BankUnited Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.