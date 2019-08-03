Reviewing First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)’s results

We are contrasting First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 4.48 12.90 The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.43 N/A 1.09 10.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First American Financial Corporation and The National Security Group Inc. The National Security Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First American Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The National Security Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that First American Financial Corporation is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. The National Security Group Inc.’s 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

First American Financial Corporation and The National Security Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 The National Security Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $66, while its potential upside is 16.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First American Financial Corporation and The National Security Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 3.9% respectively. 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation had bullish trend while The National Security Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors The National Security Group Inc.