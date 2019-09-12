Reviewing First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s results

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 55 1.14 N/A 4.48 12.90 MBIA Inc. 9 2.99 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has First American Financial Corporation and MBIA Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that First American Financial Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MBIA Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and MBIA Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $70, and a 19.33% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MBIA Inc.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.