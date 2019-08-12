Reviewing First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)’s results

Since First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 4.48 12.90 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.09 N/A 1.21 29.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First American Financial Corporation and EMC Insurance Group Inc. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First American Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.93 beta means First American Financial Corporation’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and EMC Insurance Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation has a 15.55% upside potential and an average target price of $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.9% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation was more bullish than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors EMC Insurance Group Inc.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.