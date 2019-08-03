Reviewing First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s results

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 4.48 12.90 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 206 1.99 N/A 16328.66 0.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First American Financial Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First American Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

First American Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.18% and an $66 average price target. Competitively Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a consensus price target of $250, with potential upside of 23.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. seems more appealing than First American Financial Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of First American Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats First American Financial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.