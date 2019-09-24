Reviewing First American Financial Corporation (FAF)’s and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s results

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 55 1.15 N/A 4.48 12.90 Amerisafe Inc. 63 3.44 N/A 3.88 16.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First American Financial Corporation and Amerisafe Inc. Amerisafe Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First American Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First American Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 14% 4.8% Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

First American Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Amerisafe Inc.’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and Amerisafe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First American Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 18.46% at a $70 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First American Financial Corporation and Amerisafe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 0% respectively. About 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amerisafe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation 3.51% 6.58% 2.12% 16.74% 4.24% 29.53% Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

Amerisafe Inc. beats First American Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.