Reviewing FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s results

We are comparing FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.39 N/A -1.27 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 3.60 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FireEye Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FireEye Inc. and Zix Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

FireEye Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Zix Corporation on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FireEye Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Zix Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. FireEye Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 40.25% for FireEye Inc. with consensus target price of $19.2. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 48.05%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zix Corporation seems more appealing than FireEye Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 76.8% respectively. FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, Zix Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while Zix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.