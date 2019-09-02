Reviewing FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s results

As Application Software businesses, FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.28 N/A -1.27 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 8.04 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FireEye Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, SVMK Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FireEye Inc. and SVMK Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

FireEye Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.2, while its potential upside is 42.96%. Competitively the consensus target price of SVMK Inc. is $22, which is potential 31.42% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than SVMK Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares and 77% of SVMK Inc. shares. About 3% of FireEye Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance while SVMK Inc. has 38.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc. beats SVMK Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.