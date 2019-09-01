Reviewing FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.28 N/A -1.27 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.89 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FireEye Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Risk and Volatility

FireEye Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Smith Micro Software Inc. on the other hand, has 0.38 beta which makes it 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FireEye Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.96% for FireEye Inc. with average target price of $19.2. Smith Micro Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a -19.09% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that FireEye Inc. seems more appealing than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of FireEye Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance while Smith Micro Software Inc. has 232.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.