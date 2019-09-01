Reviewing FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s results

As Application Software companies, FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.28 N/A -1.27 0.00 Shopify Inc. 271 33.80 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates FireEye Inc. and Shopify Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

FireEye Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FireEye Inc. and Shopify Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

The average price target of FireEye Inc. is $19.2, with potential upside of 42.96%. On the other hand, Shopify Inc.’s potential downside is -15.70% and its average price target is $324.89. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FireEye Inc. seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 77.9% respectively. About 3% of FireEye Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats FireEye Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.