Reviewing FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 15 3.37 N/A -1.27 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 27 8.50 N/A -3.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights FireEye Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Pluralsight Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered FireEye Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 15.24% for FireEye Inc. with average price target of $15.5. Pluralsight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.6 average price target and a 59.66% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Pluralsight Inc. seems more appealing than FireEye Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares and 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares. FireEye Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has -7.46% weaker performance while Pluralsight Inc. has 30.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.