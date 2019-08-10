Reviewing FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s results

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 16 3.37 N/A -1.27 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.05 N/A 0.54 11.09

Table 1 highlights FireEye Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of FireEye Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

FireEye Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. Its rival NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FireEye Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FireEye Inc.’s upside potential is 45.02% at a $19.2 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FireEye Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 32.1% respectively. Insiders held 3% of FireEye Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than FireEye Inc.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.