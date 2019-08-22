Reviewing FireEye Inc. (FEYE)’s and Its Rivals results

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FireEye Inc. has 76.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 3% of FireEye Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has FireEye Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.20% -9.30% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares FireEye Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for FireEye Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

With average target price of $19.2, FireEye Inc. has a potential upside of 42.22%. The potential upside of the competitors is 135.80%. FireEye Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FireEye Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year FireEye Inc. had bearish trend while FireEye Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

FireEye Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FireEye Inc.

Volatility & Risk

FireEye Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s peers are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

FireEye Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FireEye Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.