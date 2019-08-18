Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and SG Blocks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and SG Blocks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 7% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.