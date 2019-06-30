Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s results

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 870.83 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 226.35 N/A 0.06 174.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.29% 2.05% 3.67% 0% 0% 4.5% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was more bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 5 of the 7 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.