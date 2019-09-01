Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Graf Industrial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.12% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors Graf Industrial Corp.