Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Graf Industrial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.12% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors Graf Industrial Corp.
