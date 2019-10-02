Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

Since FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 31.76M 0.03 345.16 Akerna Corp. 8 0.00 3.66M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Akerna Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 297,656,982.19% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 43,262,411.35% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.5% of Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Akerna Corp.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akerna Corp.