Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s results

Since FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Yatra Online Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Yatra Online Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 5 of the 7 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.