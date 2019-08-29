Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.02 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.