Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s results

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.