Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s results

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.77
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
Table 1 demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.