Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|N/A
|10
|320.32
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.50
|2.60
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III does not pay a dividend.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers beat FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 6 factors.
