Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A 10 320.32 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers beat FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 6 factors.