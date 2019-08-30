Reviewing FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 16.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.2%. Competitively, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 16.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.