Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s results

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.40 N/A -0.55 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 9 15.20 N/A -1.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, UP Fintech Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. was less bearish than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Summary

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.