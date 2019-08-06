Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s results

We are comparing Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.42 N/A -0.55 0.00 Qualys Inc. 86 10.56 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 highlights Finjan Holdings Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finjan Holdings Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.34 shows that Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Qualys Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 1 3 4 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Qualys Inc. is $91.38, which is potential 12.90% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Qualys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.