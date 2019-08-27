Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s results

As Application Software companies, Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.67 N/A -0.55 0.00 Oracle Corporation 54 4.42 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Finjan Holdings Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.34 beta indicates that Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Oracle Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Oracle Corporation has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oracle Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Competitively Oracle Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.86, with potential upside of 8.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Oracle Corporation has 24.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.