Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s results

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.95 N/A -0.55 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.99 N/A 0.54 11.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Finjan Holdings Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. From a competition point of view, NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.