Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Finjan Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 920,547,661.03% -25.10% -20.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Finjan Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 17.75M 2 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Finjan Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Finjan Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Finjan Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Finjan Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Finjan Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.