Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and Its Competitors results

As Application Software company, Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Finjan Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.10% -20.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Finjan Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

The potential upside of the rivals is 136.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Finjan Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Finjan Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Finjan Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.