Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s results

Since Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 7.35 N/A -0.55 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 144 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year China Index Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Index Holdings Limited beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.