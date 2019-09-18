Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 7.58 N/A -0.55 0.00 Box Inc. 18 4.01 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Finjan Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finjan Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.34 beta indicates that Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Box Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. Its rival Box Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Box Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Box Inc.’s potential upside is 1.29% and its average price target is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Box Inc. has weaker performance than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Box Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.