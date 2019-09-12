Reviewing Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN)’s and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s results

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 8.57 N/A -0.55 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 57 5.57 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 demonstrates Finjan Holdings Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Finjan Holdings Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.34 beta. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $66, while its potential upside is 32.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.