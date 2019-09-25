Reviewing Finisar Corporation (FNSR)’s and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s results

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar Corporation 23 2.29 N/A -0.40 0.00 Viasat Inc. 83 2.20 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Finisar Corporation and Viasat Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1% Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Finisar Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.49. In other hand, Viasat Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Finisar Corporation is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Viasat Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Finisar Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Viasat Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Finisar Corporation and Viasat Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Viasat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -7.45% for Finisar Corporation with consensus target price of $22. On the other hand, Viasat Inc.’s potential upside is 13.31% and its consensus target price is $88. Based on the results shown earlier, Viasat Inc. is looking more favorable than Finisar Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of Finisar Corporation shares and 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Finisar Corporation shares. Competitively, Viasat Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94% Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41%

For the past year Finisar Corporation was less bullish than Viasat Inc.

Summary

Viasat Inc. beats Finisar Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.