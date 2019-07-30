Reviewing Finisar Corporation (FNSR)’s and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s results

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar Corporation 23 2.22 N/A -0.43 0.00 Radware Ltd. 25 4.84 N/A 0.37 64.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.6% -2.3% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.41 beta indicates that Finisar Corporation is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Radware Ltd.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finisar Corporation are 6.8 and 5.4. Competitively, Radware Ltd. has 2.8 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finisar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radware Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Finisar Corporation and Radware Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Finisar Corporation is $24.83, with potential upside of 5.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Finisar Corporation and Radware Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 70.7%. Finisar Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finisar Corporation -2.47% -5.45% -0.22% 5.14% 37.35% 6.06% Radware Ltd. -2.77% -7.85% 0.04% -1.67% 2.76% 6.52%

For the past year Finisar Corporation has weaker performance than Radware Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Radware Ltd. beats Finisar Corporation.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.