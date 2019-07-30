Reviewing Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI)’s and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s results

Both Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.99 N/A 2.53 10.87 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.61 N/A 1.16 18.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Financial Institutions Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation. Old Point Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Financial Institutions Inc. is presently more affordable than Old Point Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Financial Institutions Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Old Point Financial Corporation’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Financial Institutions Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.7% and 40.1% respectively. 1% are Financial Institutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. -4.29% -2.03% -5.08% -5.73% -12.55% 6.85% Old Point Financial Corporation -2.02% 1.28% -8.45% -19.43% -18.42% -2.2%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. has 6.85% stronger performance while Old Point Financial Corporation has -2.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Financial Institutions Inc. beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.