Reviewing Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)’s results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.59 N/A 2.97 10.01 First Financial Bancorp. 24 3.76 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 highlights Fifth Third Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Financial Bancorp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fifth Third Bancorp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Fifth Third Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. From a competition point of view, First Financial Bancorp. has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.75, and a 24.02% upside potential. First Financial Bancorp. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 27.30% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that First Financial Bancorp. looks more robust than Fifth Third Bancorp as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fifth Third Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 77% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of First Financial Bancorp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Fifth Third Bancorp beats First Financial Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.