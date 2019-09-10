Reviewing Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI)’s and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.
|12
|0.36
|N/A
|0.07
|142.54
|Noodles & Company
|7
|0.57
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.
|0.00%
|2.4%
|1.2%
|Noodles & Company
|0.00%
|-15.2%
|-3%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of -0.09 shows that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Noodles & Company’s 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Noodles & Company’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noodles & Company.
Analyst Recommendations
Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Noodles & Company
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
On the other hand, Noodles & Company’s potential upside is 67.16% and its consensus target price is $10.13.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 84.7% respectively. About 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.7% of Noodles & Company shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.
|-12.39%
|-25.97%
|-25.97%
|-35.6%
|-67.07%
|-38.43%
|Noodles & Company
|-0.27%
|-7.84%
|3.2%
|2.07%
|-27%
|6.01%
For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -38.43% weaker performance while Noodles & Company has 6.01% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats Noodles & Company.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
