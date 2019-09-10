Reviewing Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI)’s and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 12 0.36 N/A 0.07 142.54 Noodles & Company 7 0.57 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.09 shows that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Noodles & Company’s 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Noodles & Company’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noodles & Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noodles & Company 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Noodles & Company’s potential upside is 67.16% and its consensus target price is $10.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Noodles & Company are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 84.7% respectively. About 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.7% of Noodles & Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43% Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has -38.43% weaker performance while Noodles & Company has 6.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats Noodles & Company.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.