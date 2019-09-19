Reviewing Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI)’s and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)’s results

Both Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 0.07 142.54 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.2% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a beta of -0.09 and its 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 47.3%. Insiders held roughly 39.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -12.39% -25.97% -25.97% -35.6% -67.07% -38.43% Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. -15.86% -8% -29.95% -31% -29.59% -28.87%

For the past year Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in the United States. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.