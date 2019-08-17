Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.58 N/A 1.87 8.66 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.04 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fidus Investment Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fidus Investment Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fidus Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Fidus Investment Corporation’s average price target is $17.67, while its potential upside is 20.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fidus Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 4.1%. Insiders owned 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.