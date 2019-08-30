Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.69 N/A 1.87 8.66 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.09 N/A 2.06 8.48

Demonstrates Fidus Investment Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Fidus Investment Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fidus Investment Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.67 is Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 16.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Fidus Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.