Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Since Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.73 N/A 1.87 8.66 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fidus Investment Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.28% for Fidus Investment Corporation with consensus target price of $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.27%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.