Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.79 N/A 1.87 8.66 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Fidus Investment Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.86% for Fidus Investment Corporation with consensus target price of $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fidus Investment Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.34% and 0.01%. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.