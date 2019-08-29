Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Since Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.65 N/A 1.87 8.66 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

$17.67 is Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 18.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.