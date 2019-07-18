Reviewing Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

This is a contrast between Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.06 N/A 1.87 8.65 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.71 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.74% for Fidus Investment Corporation with consensus target price of $17.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 11.85% respectively. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.